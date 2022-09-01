Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Unifi by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 15.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unifi by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Unifi stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

