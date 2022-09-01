Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Parsons by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

Parsons Stock Performance

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

