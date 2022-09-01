Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $348.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.