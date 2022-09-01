Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

