Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on October 21st

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.307 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Wesfarmers Trading Down 0.4 %

WFAFY opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.

