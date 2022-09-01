Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 4.2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 2,597,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 794,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

About Westminster Group

(Get Rating)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.