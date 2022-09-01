Westport Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after buying an additional 391,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,430,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Down 4.2 %

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. 12,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,038. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.21.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.