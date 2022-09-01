Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.14

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$40.14 and last traded at C$40.35, with a volume of 382386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

