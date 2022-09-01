White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %
WTM stock opened at $1,370.00 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,383.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,271.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.43.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
