White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

WTM stock opened at $1,370.00 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,383.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,271.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.