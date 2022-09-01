White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $744,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.42.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

