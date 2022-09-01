White Pine Capital LLC Buys 500 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,275 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.99. 14,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

