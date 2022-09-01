White Pine Capital LLC Grows Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Standex International worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $86.63. 1,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Standex International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

