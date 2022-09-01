White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. 832,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,173,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

