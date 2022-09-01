White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.77. 350,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

