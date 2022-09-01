White Pine Capital LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,251. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

