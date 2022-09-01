White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 8,536 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 1,603,418 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

