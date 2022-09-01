Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $116.20

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 119.78 ($1.45), with a volume of 607464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.70 ($1.43).

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330 ($3.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £299.36 million and a PE ratio of 499.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.25.

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood purchased 58,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

