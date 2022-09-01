Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPFGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLDPF remained flat at 0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. Wildpack Beverage has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wildpack Beverage from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Wildpack Beverage

(Get Rating)

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wildpack Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildpack Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.