Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.
Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WLDPF remained flat at 0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. Wildpack Beverage has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wildpack Beverage from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
About Wildpack Beverage
Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.
