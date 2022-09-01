Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

WOLF traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.81. 119,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $142.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

