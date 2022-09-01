Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 745,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

