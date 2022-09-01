Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
WDS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 745,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $26.14.
About Woodside Energy Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodside Energy Group (WDS)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.