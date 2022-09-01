Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 246,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,656. Workiva has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,136,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workiva by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,289,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

