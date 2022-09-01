Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1379 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Worley Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.
Worley Company Profile
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
