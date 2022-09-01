WS Management Lllp Has $30.76 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 1.5% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.07% of Corteva worth $30,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.73. 17,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

