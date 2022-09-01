WS Management Lllp Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Baidu by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.58. 59,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,130. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

