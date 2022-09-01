WS Management Lllp Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Baidu by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baidu Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.58. 59,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,130. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.