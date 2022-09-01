Xeno Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.80 Million (XNO)

Xeno Token (XNO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Xeno Token has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub.

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xeno Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xeno Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

