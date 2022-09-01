Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Down 0.6%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 55,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 124,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 425.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 320,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 259,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after acquiring an additional 168,170 shares during the last quarter.

