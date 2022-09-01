Yield Guild Games Market Capitalization Achieves $55.63 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $55.63 million and $14.58 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.6% against the dollar and now trades at $805.95 or 0.04054971 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.