Yieldly Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yieldly has a market cap of $1.14 million and $36,483.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yieldly alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,657.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.

About Yieldly

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yieldly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yieldly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.