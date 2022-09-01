YooShi 24 Hour Volume Hits $140,133.00 (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market capitalization of $44.45 million and $140,133.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00839847 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015500 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
