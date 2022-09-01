Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

