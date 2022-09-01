Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 160,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,840. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

