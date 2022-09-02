13,153 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,278. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

