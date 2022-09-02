1,376 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,391. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.