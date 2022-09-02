15,600 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 50,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,071,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

