19,533 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,703 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $6,923,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,433,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 351,978 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,691,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.6 %

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

FBP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.26. 27,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,664. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

