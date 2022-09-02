2,000 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $74,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hubbell by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after acquiring an additional 77,761 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

