200,000 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 417,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,697 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 736,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
Paramount Group Price Performance
Paramount Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.