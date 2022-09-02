200,000 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 417,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,697 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 736,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 12,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.18 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

