2,100,504 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,100,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,175,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 1.90% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.