288 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

