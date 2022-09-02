300 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.68.

Five Below Trading Up 6.3 %

Five Below stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.