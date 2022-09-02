3,577 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in BlackRock by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in BlackRock by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 10,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $12.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $677.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,684. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $661.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

