6,409 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

