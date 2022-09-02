800 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

REXR opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.63%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

