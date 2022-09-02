8PAY Achieves Market Cap of $424,965.74 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $424,965.74 and $97,318.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028652 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083306 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00040618 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000158 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

