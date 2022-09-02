908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 3.8%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 322,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

908 Devices Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $543.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $333,043.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $333,043.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,266 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after buying an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 567,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.