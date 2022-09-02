AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE ABBV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.89. 6,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,060. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
