Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Accell Group Price Performance
Accell Group stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Accell Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11.
About Accell Group
