Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

