Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,045,000 after buying an additional 148,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,686,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,299,000 after purchasing an additional 156,772 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

ATVI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. 148,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.