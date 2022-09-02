Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Trading Down 12%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Adbri Trading Down 10.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

